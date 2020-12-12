Dec. 13, 2020
Holly Miller
Randall Miller
Bill Chapman
Dec. 14, 2020
Bob Weiss “92”
Byron Logan
Larry Pell
Dec. 15, 2020
Eugene Kyburz
Linda Snyder
Dec. 16, 2020
Garrett Duhnovsky
Jane Sprunger
Bettie Pherson
Melissa Dondlinger
John Biddle
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|"Day Pass" 24 Hours
|$3.50
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$22.00
|for 30 days
|3-Months
|$48.00
|for 90 days
|6-Months
|$70.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$133.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. Thunder possible. Morning high of 52F with temps falling to near 40. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Overcast. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: December 12, 2020 @ 12:21 am
Dec. 13, 2020
Holly Miller
Randall Miller
Bill Chapman
Dec. 14, 2020
Bob Weiss “92”
Byron Logan
Larry Pell
Dec. 15, 2020
Eugene Kyburz
Linda Snyder
Dec. 16, 2020
Garrett Duhnovsky
Jane Sprunger
Bettie Pherson
Melissa Dondlinger
John Biddle
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Thunder possible. Morning high of 51F with temps falling to near 40. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A few flurries are possible. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly to mostly cloudy. High 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.