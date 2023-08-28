As our summer marches on with scorching heat, it can be hard to balance staying cool and comfortable while still trying to soak up some summer fun. At your Community Foundation of White County, we’ve been proud to partner with visionary organizations who are committed to your quality of life in White County, including efforts that help you enjoy the final days of summer.
If you’re looking for indoor activities, look no further than your local public library. The Wolcott Public Library recently expanded its children’s space, with support from 2021 Community Cares Grant, as well as built a new program room to serve the community. While their popular summer reading program has ended, the building is still booming with activity: Books & Babies, Wiggle & Bounce, Story Hour, Family Bingo Night, and more.
Friends of all ages can head to the Brookston-Prairie Township Public Library to tinker, build, and create at their Lego Program. If you’re a senior looking to stay active, head over to the library on Tuesday and Friday mornings for senior exercise.
For our friends who are passionate to learn about the past, a recent grant to the Monon Town & Township Public Library helped bind newspapers and other important documents, preserving tradition and long-standing histories in this corner of the county. Get swept away in the stories of our ancestors while nestled in a cozy chair, complete with air conditioning.
The children and teen programs at the Monticello Union Township Public Library are bursting with activity, too: Pokémon Back to School Bash, Special Author Visits, STEM club, Story Hour at the new Bluestem Nature Center, and more.
But if you’re like me and prefer soaking up the final moments of summer outside, there are some community spaces that can help you enjoy nature, while still beating the summer heat. Community Cares Grants in 2019 helped fund two new playful spaces in our parks: the Monon and Chalmers splash pads. Take a stroll through the parks to find buckets full of water ready to cool you off.
The long-awaited Riverwalk project has completed Phase I, providing a new gathering space in the pavilion next to the White County Historical Society Building. While residents can enjoy the scenery from the shaded pavilion, soon enough, the area will boast with trails leading folks from downtown Monticello directly to the river.
Of course, cooling off in White County is easy to do if you’re on the lakes. The Shafer Freeman Lakes Environmental Conservation Corp holds a fund at the Community Foundation to provide ongoing support for their initiatives that help keep the lakes booming with activity.
Whether you’re someone who prefers to beat the heat by staying indoors, or if you’re determined to soak up the summer outside, your Community Foundation is here and proud to help support initiatives that contribute to White County’s quality of life. If you want to learn more about how you get involved in the efforts that strengthen our community, reach out to Director Lucy Dold at (574) 583-6911 or log on to www.cfwhitecounty.org.