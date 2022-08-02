Bauer Family Resources is now accepting applications for children ages 0-5 years of age for Head Start and Early Head Start, according to information provided. Head Start and Early Head Start are nationally recognized early childhood programs that provide high quality services that meet the unique needs of families. The goal of the program is to promote school readiness in young children at no cost to families who qualify.

Head Start enrollment prioritizes families that have an income at or below the federal poverty guidelines. Slots are available for families who are above federal poverty guidelines. Regardless of income level, families can qualify if they are experiencing homelessness, receive snap benefits, or are enrolling a foster child. Head Start and Early Head Start programs are also designed to meet the needs of young children who have a diagnosed disability.

