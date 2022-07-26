The Arts Federation in Lafayette, Indiana, is partnering with Rec Room Recording and Songwriters Association of Mid-North Indiana to present a series of business development seminars for recording artists.
According to information provided, DIY: Your Music Career will be a two-day intensive on Aug. 20-21 at TAF, 638 North Street, downtown Lafayette.
Professional musicians and recording studio staff will provide independent musicians the training and tools necessary to record, produce and market their own music.
Sessions will include marketing for independent artists, optimizing your online presence, recording basics, recording walkthrough, licensing your music, music video basics, mastering the mix, and live performance perfection. A full schedule of the workshop can be found at https://theartsfederation.org/diymusic/
The workshop will kick off with an optional networking event and open mic night from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 19. Musicians who are interested in performing should indicate their interest on the registration form.
Registration is required. There is a participation fee. Scholarships are available.
The Next Step Creative Entrepreneurship Trainings are brought to you by the Indiana Small Business Development Center, a program of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, and the Indiana Arts Commission (IAC). This initiative is funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.