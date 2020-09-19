Today is the 263rd day of 2020 and the 92nd day of summer.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1881, President James Garfield died from gunshot wounds sustained during an assassination attempt on July 2.
In 1957, the United States conducted its first entirely underground nuclear test, in a mountain tunnel in Nevada.
In 1995, The Washington Post published the Unabomber’s manifesto, in partnership with The New York Times.
In 2002, President George W. Bush requested that Congress authorize him to “use all means” to disarm and depose Saddam Hussein in Iraq.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: William Golding (1911-1993), author; Roger Angell (1920-), author/journalist; James Lipton (1926-2020), actor/TV host; Adam West (1928-2017), actor; Cass Elliot (1941-1974), singer; Jeremy Irons (1948-), actor; Twiggy (1949-), model/actress; Trisha Yearwood (1964-), singer-songwriter; Jimmy Fallon (1974-), comedian/TV personality; Alison Sweeney (1976-), actress/TV host; Tegan and Sara Quin (1980-), singer-songwriters; Stephon Gilmore (1990-), football player.
TODAY’S FACT: The Threshold Test Ban Treaty, signed in 1963, prohibited nuclear weapons testing in the atmosphere, in outer space and underwater, but permitted underground testing.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2011, Yankees closer Mariano Rivera recorded his 602nd career save, breaking the major league record. He retired in 2013 with 652 career saves.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Language fits over experience like a straitjacket.” — William Golding
TODAY’S NUMBER: 3 — U.S. presidents in office in 1881. Rutherford B. Hayes relinquished the office to James Garfield in January, and Chester Arthur became president when Garfield died in September.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (Sept. 17) and first quarter moon (Sept. 23).