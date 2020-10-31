Today is the 305th day of 2020 and the 40th day of autumn.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1517, Martin Luther nailed his “Ninety-Five Theses” on the door of the Castle Church in Wittenberg, Germany, in protest of the selling of papal indulgences.
In 1926, magician Harry Houdini died of complications from a ruptured appendix.
In 1941, the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, South Dakota, was declared complete.
In 1957, Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc., established its first American headquarters in Hollywood, California.
In 1984, Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two bodyguards.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: John Keats (1795-1821), poet; Juliette Gordon Low (1860-1927), Girl Scouts founder; Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975), Taiwanese leader; Dale Evans (1912-2001), actress/singer-songwriter; Dan Rather (1931-), TV journalist; Michael Landon (1936-1991), actor; John Candy (1950-1994), actor; Jane Pauley (1950-), TV journalist; Nick Saban (1951-), football coach; Peter Jackson (1961-), filmmaker; Dermot Mulroney (1963-), actor; Vanilla Ice (1967-), rapper; Piper Perabo (1976-), actress; Willow Smith (2000-), actress/singer.
TODAY’S FACT: An outspoken critic of clerical celibacy, Martin Luther married Katherine of Bora, a former nun, in 1525. They had five children together.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1950, Earl Lloyd became the first African American to play in an NBA game.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Do you not see how necessary a world of pains and troubles is to school an intelligence and make it a soul?” — John Keats
TODAY’S NUMBER: 7 billion — estimated population of the world on Oct. 31, 2011, which was officially designated “The Day of Seven Billion” by the United Nations Population Fund.
TODAY’S MOON: Full moon (Oct. 31).