Today is the 298th day of 2020 and the 33rd day of autumn.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1926, magician Harry Houdini gave his last performance at the Garrick Theatre in Detroit.
In 1945, the charter establishing the United Nations took effect.
In 1987, the Teamsters union was readmitted to the AFL-CIO, 30 years after its expulsion.
In 2002, authorities arrested John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo in connection with Washington, D.C.-area sniper attacks.
In 2003, the last commercial Concorde flight was made.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sarah Josepha Hale (1788-1879), writer/publisher; Bob Kane (1915-1998), writer/illustrator; Jiles Perry “The Big Bopper” Richardson (1930-1959), singer-songwriter; Stephen Covey (1932-2012), author/educator; Bill Wyman (1936-), musician; F. Murray Abraham (1939-), actor; Kevin Kline (1947-), actor; BD Wong (1960-), actor; Monica (1980-), singer; Wayne Rooney (1985-), soccer player; Drake (1986-), actor/rapper; Shenae Grimes (1989-), actress; Jalen Ramsey (1994-), football player.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1901, adventurer Annie Edson Taylor celebrated her 63rd birthday by becoming the first person to survive a trip over Niagara Falls in a barrel.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1992, the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Atlanta Braves 4-3 to win World Series Game 6, becoming the first Canadian team to win the Major League Baseball championship.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I don’t really have a gimmick or a ‘thing.’ I’m one of the few artists who gets to be himself every day.” — Drake
TODAY’S NUMBER: 2 — jersey numbers in the four major American professional sports leagues that are retired throughout the league. The No. 42 worn by Jackie Robinson (who died on this day in 1972) was retired by Major League Baseball in 1997; the No. 99 worn by Wayne Gretzky was retired by the National Hockey League in 2000.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Oct. 23) and full moon (Oct. 31).