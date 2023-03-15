dold column sig

When it comes to uplifting our nonprofit partners, the Community Foundation can take on many different roles to help our boots on the ground folks accomplish their missions. The most obvious way is through funding—our community grants cast a wide net across the county and touch many different areas of our lives like our health, the arts, education, and more. Agency endowments take that funding a step further by providing everlasting and growing support, a strong commitment to the mission’s sustainability. Sometimes we act as conveners, bringing together involved parties to facilitate discussion and problem solving.

For the White County Animal Wellness Center, the Community Foundation acted as a catalyst toward earning their nonprofit status.

