Community Foundations offer many paths toward accomplishing philanthropic aspirations and making a difference in your community. Some folks seek to strengthen the community overall through unrestricted donations that support our community grantmaking. Some though, have more specific passions where they want to put their dollars.
Agency endowments are designed to uplift a nonprofit organization with growing funds that will support their mission forever. At your Community Foundation of White County, over 25 funds administered in our office directly support local nonprofit efforts. Two of those funds specifically support the mission of the White County Food Pantry.
In 2007, the White County Food Pantry Endowment was established with a $5,000 gift from Donald Ross, a visionary move to provide a new vehicle of support. Since the fund’s inception, community members across the county and beyond have contributed loving gifts to support ongoing expenses, bolstering the fund’s value to over $58,000 today.
Another fund was designed in the same year to support the WC Food Pantry’s efforts: W.H. “Dub” and Nancy Fike Family Endowment. Longtime supporters of the Food Pantry, Dub and Nancy established this fund to provide ever growing mission support. Carrying on family values, the fund honors the commitments made by the Fike family in addressing food insecurities in our community.
The White County Food Pantry has been a pillar in the community since 1983, serving thousands of individuals and families every year. Unfortunately, the food insecurity needs in our community continue to grow, averaging about 26,000 pounds of food distributed per month. While the needs grow, the resources available also grow to ensure that our children don’t go hungry. Distributions each year are made from these two agency funds to support the mission of the pantry.
Food distribution takes place at the WC Food Pantry on Mondays 12:00pm-3:15pm and 5:45pm-7:30pm. In addition to food, the pantry also hosts Women2Women, a program that provides hygiene items for women like soap, shampoo, and feminine products. The WC Food Pantry serves those in White and Carrol County living in Adams or Jefferson Township.
To support their important mission, donations can be made at any time to the WC Food Pantry Endowment. Whether creating an estate gift, donating in in memory of a loved one, or transferring stock, we can design a gift that works for you. Reach out to director, Lucy Dold to learn more: (574) 583-6911.