Community Foundations offer many paths toward accomplishing philanthropic aspirations and making a difference in your community. Some folks seek to strengthen the community overall through unrestricted donations that support our community grantmaking. Some though, have more specific passions where they want to put their dollars.

Agency endowments are designed to uplift a nonprofit organization with growing funds that will support their mission forever. At your Community Foundation of White County, over 25 funds administered in our office directly support local nonprofit efforts. Two of those funds specifically support the mission of the White County Food Pantry.

