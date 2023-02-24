dold column sig

“Families are the compass that guides us. They are the inspiration to reach great heights, and our comfort when we occasionally falter.” – Brad Henry

Here at the community foundation, we understand the importance of family. Of the 123 funds that we administer, 82 were designed and named specifically in honor of loved ones. Sometimes created by family members in celebration of a historic anniversary, or often times, created through memorial gifts, each fund tells a story.

