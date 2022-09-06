Narcan demo

Recovery drug addict Michael Turner and his mentor Dock Henry (on floor) demonstrate how to approach someone who may have overdosed and how to administer Narcan nasal spray that will revive someone who has overdosed on an opiate.

MONTICELLO — The White County United Way observed International Overdose Awareness Day with a ceremony on Aug. 31, at their headquarters. The observance began with a reading of a proclamation by Mayor Cathy Gross declaring Aug. 31 as Overdose Awareness day in Monticello.

Feathers were available for those attending to write the name of a person who lost their lives to over dose in remembrance. The feathers were hung on a tree to serve as a reminder of the devastation caused by drug and alcohol abuse and overdose.

