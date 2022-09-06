MONTICELLO — The White County United Way observed International Overdose Awareness Day with a ceremony on Aug. 31, at their headquarters. The observance began with a reading of a proclamation by Mayor Cathy Gross declaring Aug. 31 as Overdose Awareness day in Monticello.
Feathers were available for those attending to write the name of a person who lost their lives to over dose in remembrance. The feathers were hung on a tree to serve as a reminder of the devastation caused by drug and alcohol abuse and overdose.
Recovering addict Michael Turner, who has been sober for three years, was the guest speaker. He talked about his life, his addiction and how he has overcome that addiction to lead a productive life as an EMT with Phoenix Recovery Solutions, which uses Peer Based Recovery Support program to assist people with addiction to recover.
Turner said drugs and alcohol were all around him as he was growing up, and that was normal life. “It caused a ton of trouble,” he said. On his 18th birthday, he was arrested for public intoxication when found drunk on the side of a road. Since, he has had seven different cases against him due to his drug and alcohol abuse over the course of three years. He stole a fire truck and took it for a ride. Knowing he would return to prison for that, he said he went on the run from the age of 22 to 30.
He spent those years being high or low, and during the low times, he would sell anything to get the drugs to get high again. He became addicted to a form of oxycontin, an opiate, but he never got to the point where he took heroin or methamphetamine. He used alcohol, marijuana or opiates to “get out of himself” and he said it would fix it “until it didn’t.”
He said he was headed in that direction, and knows he would have used those drugs if he had not gone into recovery.
A small accident landed him in jail when the warrant for his arrest was discovered. He was in jail for three weeks and detoxified. While going through the withdrawals, he promised himself he would not go back to drugs and alcohol. “Day one,” he said, of his release, he went right back to cigarettes and alcohol despite his promise.
He tried many times to quit on his own, thinking he was strong enough to do it by himself. “That didn’t work,” he said.
He tried a half-way house first and not having any support group, it didn’t work. He moved to Lafayette to be close to his mother and brother, also recovering addicts.
“Going to jail was the best thing that could happen to me,” he said. It saved his life. It didn’t happen right away, but eventually he found the motivation to stop and choose recovery.
Going through the program with Phoenix, he learned he could be a better person. “I’m so much better now. Every year, I just keep getting better.”
Working for Phoenix has helped him grow and he said speaking about it to groups of people was something he never imagined he would or could do. “If anybody is trying, it takes persistence. Don’t stop trying. Stay in recovery,” he said.
Both his mother and brother are now in recovery as well. His mother is 12 years sober.
Other organizations that helped him in his recovery were Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, and the Community Free Church in Lafayette. Also Food Finders helped when he was broke. Recovery Café funded his entry into classes.
His mentor Dock Henry, who attended with Turner, said being allowed into the jail system to meet the addicts before they get out is crucial in their recovery. He said the Jasper County Jail allows them to meet every Friday face to face with the inmates. “In jail, you have a captive audience,” he said.
“Being on the other end,” Turner said, “I wish it had happened to me.”
The two men gave a demonstration on the use of Narcan, which can save the life of a person who has overdosed on an opioid including fentanyl, a synthetic and highly dangerous opioid. If a person hasn’t taken opioids, the Narcan will not affect them and is harmless. Henry said it is a myth that having Narcan available in communities brings the drug abuse with it.
He said the drugs are already there and Narcan helps to save lives. “It is a form of harm reduction,” Turner said. “When in doubt, use the Narcan. It won’t hurt if it’s not a drug overdose.”
The United Way and other mental health organizations are working to remove the stigma attached to mental illness and addiction. The White County United Way has a peer support group that meets at their facility, 402 Tioga Rd. in Monticello, every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
September is Recovery Month, and the United Way is hosting a Recovery Art Show from Sept. 21 through Oct. 8 at the West Bays, 120 W. Washington St., Monticello. They are currently seeking artists in recovery for all art forms – paintings, drawings, sculpture, photography, jewelry, poetry for example. Contact Jess Horlacher, Monticello Arts Beat communication liaison and UCO Prevention Task Force Chair at jmhorlac@gmail.com. Information will be kept confidential.