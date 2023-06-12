Mt. Fuji Kitchen, 1017 North Sixth Street, Monticello; Inspected April 28: Four non-critical violations: Equipment to be set in place; All refrigeration units to be stocked for inspection on June 5; All cleaning required must be completed by June 5; Certification must be posted before June 5. To be corrected by opening.

Mi Pueblito LLC, 110 West Fourth Street, Monon; Inspected May 1: One critical and two non-critical violations: All meat products must be stored below other food products in refrigeration units. To be corrected by today. All food products must be stored six inches off floor. To be corrected by today. All food products that are for sale must have a label stating name of store, address, phone, and all ingredients. To be corrected by 30 days.