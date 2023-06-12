Mt. Fuji Kitchen, 1017 North Sixth Street, Monticello; Inspected April 28: Four non-critical violations: Equipment to be set in place; All refrigeration units to be stocked for inspection on June 5; All cleaning required must be completed by June 5; Certification must be posted before June 5. To be corrected by opening.
Mi Pueblito LLC, 110 West Fourth Street, Monon; Inspected May 1: One critical and two non-critical violations: All meat products must be stored below other food products in refrigeration units. To be corrected by today. All food products must be stored six inches off floor. To be corrected by today. All food products that are for sale must have a label stating name of store, address, phone, and all ingredients. To be corrected by 30 days.
Tienda La Esperanza, 207 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected May 1: No violations this inspection. Conference: Grease trap removal: Grease traps required by state and city.
Pizza Hut, 1108 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected May 1: No violations this inspection.
Dollar General #17967, 910 South Main Street, Monticello; Inspected May 2: No violations this inspection.
The Country Store, 1510 North Sixth Street, Monticello; Inspected May 2: No violations this inspection.
AJS Petroleum, 201 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected May 2: Two critical and one non-critical violation: Tongs for donuts are not being stored properly; Walk-in cooler temperature holding ta 49 degrees. To be corrected by today. White panel inside ice machine needs cleaned.
Main Street Petroleum, Inc., 723 South Main Street, Monticello; Inspected May 3: No violations this inspection.
Family Express #45, 429 North Market Street, Monon; Inspected May 3: No violations this inspection.
Subway, 1518 North Sixth Street, Monticello; Inspected May 3: No violations this inspection.
Main Street Station, 912 South Main Street, Monticello; Inspected May 4: Two critical and one non-critical violation: Pop being stored below raw chicken in walk-in cooler. Corrected. White panel on interior of ice machine has build-up – storage room. To be corrected by today. No working probe thermometer on site. To be corrected by today.
Whiskey and Wine Saloon, 4986 White Pointe Drive, Monticello; Inspected May 4: One non-critical violation: All refrigeration units need visible thermometer. To be corrected by today.
El Lago Taco, 5313 NW Shafer Drive, Monticello; Inspected May 4: Four non-critical violations: All refrigeration units need thermometers; Food certification needs to be posted; Plug above prep table needs covered; Light shield in prep area need cleaned. To be corrected before opening.
Pit Stop Pantry, 5508 NW Shafer Drive, Monticello; Inspected May 5: No violations this inspection.
Mt. Fuji Kitchen, 1017 North Sixth Street, Monticello; Inspected May 9: All violations from previous inspection have been corrected. Permit has been issued.
La Pasodita Mexican Store, 1415 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected May 10: Two non-critical violations: No visible thermometer in chest freezer. To be corrected by today. All products being sold must have label stating name of store, address, phone and complete list of ingredients in product. To be corrected by 30 days.
USA, 1515 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected May 10: No violations this inspection.
Renae’s Coffee Company, 10325 East 225 North, Lafayette; Inspected May 10: No violations this inspection.
Family Express, 211 South Prairie Street, Brookston; Inspected May 11: No violations this inspection.
McDonald’s #2956, 726 West Broadway Street, Monticello; Inspected May 16: Two non-critical violations: Ice machine, in cashier area, has small build-up on white panel; All refrigeration and freezer units need working thermometers. To be corrected by today.
Rugie’s, 1210 North Sixth Street, Monticello; Inspected May 17: No violations this inspection.
Pine View Golf Course, 5310 Norway Road, Monticello; Inspected May 23: No violations this inspection.
America Choice Hot Dog Cart, 7963 East Dale Court, Monticello; Inspected May 23: No violations this inspection.
Skipper’s, 919 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected May 23: No violations this inspection.
Papa Jay’s BBQ, 6329 State Road 16, Monticello; Inspected May 26: No violations this inspection.