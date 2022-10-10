Harvest Time, 722 West Broadway Street, Monticello; Inspected Sept. 1: No violations this inspection.
Monon Meat Packing, 402 North Railroad Street, Monon; Inspected Sept. 1: No violations this inspection.
Papa Jay’s BBQ, 6329 State Road 16, Monticello; Inspected Sept. 1: Three non-critical violations: Wiping towels need to be stored in sanitizing solution between use; All refrigeration units need to have visible thermometers; inside prep area needs to be kept clean and sanitary at all times. To be corrected by today.
Taco Bell, 1009 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Sept. 6: Two non-critical violations: Mop being held in water between use; ceiling vents need cleaned – location dishwashing area and prep. To be corrected by today.
Brookston Pizza King, 117 West Third Street, Brookston; Inspected Sept. 6: No violations this inspection.
Family Dollar, 100 South Prairie Street, Brookston; Inspected Sept. 6: One non-critical violation: Outside entrance has trash on parking and sidewalk area. To be corrected by today.
Family Dollar, 701 North Market Street, Monon; Inspected Sept. 8: No violations this inspection.
Boys and Girls Club, 402 Tioga Road, Monticello; Inspected Sept. 7: No violations this inspection.
Chalmers Petroleum, 5774 State Road 43, Chalmers; Inspected Sept. 9: No violations this inspection.
Hub Plaza Inc., 8971 West 600 South, Wolcott; Inspected Sept. 12: Two critical and two non-critical violations: No soap at employee hand sink at time of inspection – in process of putting up new dispenser. To be corrected by today. No certified food handler on site. To be corrected by six months. Small freezer with glass top needs defrosted; Dippin Dots freezer needs defrosted. To be corrected by seven days.
Eastlawn Elementary, 47 South 1300 E, Burnettsville; Inspected Sept. 13: No violations this inspection.
CVS Pharmacy #6535, 831 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Sept. 13: No violations this inspection.
Blackwater Farms, 7098 East US Hwy 24, Monticello; Inspected Sept. 13: One non-critical violation: Area where stand sets must be kept clean and mowed at all times. To be corrected by today.
VFW, 503 North Third Street, Monticello; Inspected Sept. 14: No violations this inspection.
Wal-Mart #2771, 1088 West Broadway Street, Monticello; Inspected Sept. 14: No violations this inspection.
Renae’s Coffee Company, 16 West 1250 South, Brookston; Inspected Sept. 15: One non-critical violation: No thermometers in reach-in refrigerator and freezer. To be corrected before opening.
Lake Shafer Boathouse, 5658 North West Shafer Drive, Monticello; Inspected Sept. 15: Two non-critical violations: All bathrooms must have self-closures on the doors; All refrigeration units must have thermometers. To be corrected by today. Permit issued on this date.
Pretty Prairie Pizza, Brookston Apple Popcorn Festival, Brookston; Inspected Sept. 17: No violations this inspection.
Gypsy Joe Coffee Shop, Brookston Apple Popcorn Festival, Brookston; Inspected Sept. 17: No violations this inspection.
Bonehead BBQ, Brookston Apple Popcorn Festival, Brookston; Inspected Sept. 17: No violations this inspection.
WoJo and MoJo Grilled Cheese and More, Brookston Apple Popcorn Festival, Brookston; Inspected Sept. 17: No violations this inspection.
Dickerson and Kenna Concessions, Brookston Apple Popcorn Festival, Brookston; Inspected Sept. 17: No violations this inspection.
Mullen Family Concessions, Brookston Apple Popcorn Festival, Brookston; Inspected Sept. 17: No violations this inspection.
Go-N-Nuts, Brookston Apple Popcorn Festival, Brookston; Inspected Sept. 17: No violations this inspection.
Nanny Boo’s Kettle Corn, Brookston Apple Popcorn Festival, Brookston; Inspected Sept. 17: No violations this inspection.
Monon Elementary, 305 East Broadway Street, Monon; Inspected Sept. 19: No violations this inspection.
North White Jr/Sr High School, 305 East Broadway Street, Monon; Inspected Sept. 19: No violations this inspection.
Frontier Elementary, 811 S. Railroad Street, Brookston: Inspected Sept. 20: Two non-critical violations: Air gap strip on rear door needs to be replaced to prevent rodents and insects from entering. To be corrected by 30 days. Dishwashing trays must be stored six inches off floor. To be corrected by today.
Frontier Jr/Sr High School, One Falcon Drive, Chalmers; Inspected Sept. 20: No violations this inspection.
Oaklawn Elementary, 402 South South Street, Monticello; Inspected Sept. 21: No violations this inspection.
Meadowlawn Elementary, 715 West Ohio Street, Monticello; Inspected Sept. 21: No violations this inspection.
Tri-County Jr/Sr High School, 11298 West 100 South, Wolcott; Inspected Sept. 22: No violations this inspection.
Tri-County Intermediate, 200 West North Street, Wolcott; Inspected Sept. 22: No violations this inspection.
Twin Lakes High School, 300 South Third Street, Monticello; Inspected Sept. 26: No violations this inspection.
Roosevelt Middle School, 721 West Broadway Street, Monticello; Inspected Sept. 27: No violations this inspection.
Kroger J-138, 920 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Sept. 28: One non-critical violation: All bread and pastry items in west storage area must be held six inches off floor. To be corrected by today.
Angler’s, 1828 Francis Street, Monticello; Inspected Sept. 29: No violations this inspection.