Main Squeeze, Wolcott Festival, Wolcott; Inspected July 1: No violations this inspection.
Remington Poultry and Catering, Wolcott Festival, Wolcott; Inspected July 1: No violations this inspection.
Dollar General #19337, 6030 East State Road 16, Buffalo; Inspected July 5: One critical and two non-critical violations: Insulation hanging from ceiling handing down in food and drink section of store going on for two years. Interior of store needs to be clean at all times – Floors need swept, shelves need cleaned; Exterior of store – Trash in driveway and on sidewalk – yard needs maintenance.
Holy Cow Farm Fresh, 10498 North U.S. 421, Monon; Inspected July 5: No violations this inspection.
Crow’s Nest, 5224 East Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected July 6: No violations this inspection.
P’s Icee, 5224 East Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected July 6: No violations this inspection.
I.B, Taco’s, 5224 East Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected July 6: No violations this inspection.
Boardwalk Ventures I.B. Nutz, 5224 East Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected July 6: No violations this inspection.
Cawfee Cup Café, 5442 East Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected July 6: No violations this inspection.
Tasty Escape, 5224 East Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected July 6: No violations this inspection.
Captain D’s, 5224 East Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected July 6: Two non-critical violations this inspection. All refrigeration units need visible thermometers; White panel in ice machine needs cleaned.
Shaved Ice, 5224 East Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected July 6: One non-critical violation this inspection. Sanitizing bucket needs to be changed frequently. To be corrected by today.
Funnel Cake Factory, 5224 East Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected July 6: One non-critical violation this inspection. Two outside refrigerators need visible thermometers in all sections. To be corrected by today.
Blue Jay Café, 5224 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected July 7: No violations this inspection.
Ryan’s Pronto Pup, 5224 East Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected July 7: No violations this inspection.
C.J. BBQ Shack, 5224 East Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected July 7: One non-critical violation: Rubber seal on True reach-in cooler needs to be replaced. To be corrected by 30 days.
Safari So Good, 5224 East Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected July 7: No violations this inspection.
Boardwalk Ventures I.B. Dipped, 5224 East Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected July 7: No violations this inspection.
Boardwalk Gift Shop, 5224 East Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected July 7: No violations this inspection.
Earl’s Pizzeria, 5224 East Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected July 7: Three non-critical violations: Cutting boards in pizza area need to be cleaned and rotated; Vent over pizza oven has build-up of debris. To be corrected by 30 days. Pizza prep table exterior needs to be cleaned. To be corrected by today.
P’s Popcorn, 5224 East Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected July 7: Two non-critical violations: Nozzles on Pepsi fountain machine are sticky; Lysol cleaning fluid sitting on food prep counter – improperly stored. To be corrected by today.
White County Food Pantry, 1856 Francis Street, Monticello; Inspected July 10: No violations this inspection.
Buffalo Stop and Shop, 100 East Cross Street, Buffalo; Inspected July 11: One critical and one non-critical violation: Employee only earing one glove handling ready to eat food. Corrected. All refrigerated units must have visible temperature measuring devices. To be corrected by today.
Two Guys Catering and Bakery, 106 East Third Street, Brookston; Inspected July 12: No violations this inspection.
Monon Connections, 10012 U.S. 421 North, Monon; Inspected July 13: Two non-critical violations: Fan, in dishwashing area, needs cleaned; Towels are to only be used for wiping tables and counters. To be corrected by today.
Kinser’s Bakery, 215 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected July 13: No violations this inspection. Transfer of license.
S & P Burnettsville Gas Mart, 100 East Cross Street, Burnettsville; Inspected July 14: Two critical and three non-critical violations: No temperature measuring devices to use for measuring temperature of foods they are selling. To be corrected by today. Hand sink for employees not working; No hand soap or towels at hand sink for employees. To be corrected immediately. Chest freezer, inside storeroom, needs defrosted; All refrigeration units needs temperature measuring devices. To be corrected by today.
Mobile Sweet Tooth, White County 4-H Fair, Reynolds: Inspected July 17: No violations this inspection.
Shakes and Giggles, White County 4-H Fair, Reynolds: Inspected July 17: No violations this inspection.
Oliver’s Country Catering, White County 4-H Fair, Reynolds: Inspected July 17: No violations this inspection.
Alutok Amusements, Inc., White County 4-H Fair, Reynolds: Inspected July 17: No violations this inspection.
Papa John’s, 1100 West Broadway Street, Monticello; Inspected July 18: One critical and two non-critical violations: The facility must be kept cleaned and sanitary at all times. To be corrected today. No certified Food Handlers Certificate or Retail Food License posted where public can see it. To be corrected by one week. Employee restrooms need to be cleaned. To be corrected by today.
Rollin in Dough, White County Memorial Hospital, Monticello; Inspected July 18: No violations this inspection.
IU Health White, 720 South Sixth Street, Monticello; Inspected July 19: No violations this inspection.
Schwan’s Inc., 1406 North Sixth Street, Monticello; Inspected July 20: No violations this inspection.
Lakeshore Drive In, 100 Rickey Road, Monticello; Inspected July 20: No violations this inspection.
S & P Burnettsville Gas Mart, 100 East Cross Street, Burnettsville: Inspected July 20: One critical violation: Employee hand sink does not work. Leaking at bottom – no hot water. To be corrected by one week. All other violations from previous inspection on July 14 have been corrected.
Norway Campground, 1995 North East Shafer Drive, Monticello; Inspected July 23: No violations this inspection.
Walgreens Co #10532, 812 West Broadway Street, Monticello; Inspected July 24: No violations this inspection.
Janet’s Intown, 213 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected July 26: One non-critical violation: No test strips available for sanitizing water – will provide. To be corrected by today.
Riverside, 1809 Francis Street, Monticello; Inspected July 27: Two non-critical violations: No sanitizing test strips available for use at three-bay sink – Strips given at time of inspection. Corrected. Two top covers on reach-in cooler holding salad and dressings are not working properly. To be corrected in 30 days.