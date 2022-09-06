Your cleaning appliances may be more versatile than you realize. It can be a quick way to clean things without hand washing or having them tumble around in the washing machine.
When cleaning things other than dishes, you generally want to use the top rack, which will keep it away from the hottest temperatures. Make sure the material is safe for the appliance. In general, items that are plastic or rubber can be washed in the dishwasher. If you aren’t sure, err on the side of caution and hand wash the item.