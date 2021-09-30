It’s that time of year again: apple-picking season. And there are a number of good reasons why you’ll want to fill up a basket.
Not only do apples taste delicious on their own or when added to dishes but they come loaded with health benefits.
Apples have been linked to numerous health benefits, including improved gut health and reduced risk of stroke, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, obesity and some cancers.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a medium-sized apple is a good source of fiber. It contains 4.4 grams of fiber, covering 16 percent of daily value. Also, the same apple offers 8.4 milligrams of vitamin C, providing more than 9 percent of your daily value, along with small amounts of the other vitamins and minerals.
1. Apples may lower high cholesterol and blood pressure: Savor a juicy apple and you may help keep your ticker healthy in the process. Studies have linked apple consumption with reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, which may be related to the cholesterol-lowering benefits of the soluble fiber found in apples.
Soluable fiber dissolves in water to form a gellike material. Soluble fiber helps prevent cholesterol buildup in the lining of blood vessel walls, therefore lowering the incidence of atherosclerosis and heart disease. It can also help lower blood pressure levels.
2. Eating foods with fiber, including apples, can aid digestion: You’ve likely heard that fiber is good for digestion – and what you’ve heard is true! Both types of fiber –soluable and insoluble – are important for digestion. And you’re in luck – a0pples have both types according to the University of Illinois.
Soluable fiber helps slow down digestion, allowing you to feel full, and also slows the digestion of glucose, which helps control your blood sugar.
Meanwhile, insoluble fiber can help move food through your system and aid with constipation and regularity. Just be sure to eat the apple skin, which contains much of the apple’s insoluable fiber.
3. Apples can support a healthy immune system: Who doesn’t want a stronger immune system going into autumn? Apples might be an important tool in your immune supporting tool kit.
4. Apples are a diabetes-friendly fruit: If you have type 2 diabetes, consider adding apples to your diet. Sure, they’re a fruit, but it’s a common misconception that people with diabetes can’t eat fruit.
In this case, apples’ soluable fiber can help slow the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream and may improve blood sugar levels. Plus a healthy diet that includes insoluable fiber can lower your odds of developing type 2 diabetes in the first place.
5. The antioxidants in apples may play a role in cancer prevention: While there is no one surefire way to prevent cancer, apples could help play a role. Research suggests that apples have a very high level of antioxidants, and in laboratory studies, these antioxidants have been shown to limit cancer cell growth.
6. Eating apples can support healthy weight loss: A diet rich in fruit (and vegetables) can help you maintain a healthy weight — or shed pounds — according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Because apples are filled with dietary fiber, they are high on the list.
Fiber slows digestion and the rise of blood sugar, keeping you satiated and less likely to overeat. At only 95 calories for a medium-sized apple, this fruit is one you’ll want to keep on hand when sweet cravings strike.
7. Apples may help prevent Alzheimer’s disease: Time to start eating more apples and other flavonoid-rich foods like berries and tea. Research published in August 2020 in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that adults age 50 and older who included only a small amount of flavonoid-rich foods like berries, apples, and tea in their diet were a whopping 2 to 4 times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease and related types of dementia over 20 years compared with people who are more flavonoid-rich foods.