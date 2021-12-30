Do you have Type 2 diabetes? Would you like to learn more about your disease and how to live well reducing your health risks?
If so, Purdue Extension has a great program for you!
The Purdue Extension White County office will be offering Dining with Diabetes virtual sessions beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET Jan. 13.
Dining with Diabetes is a series of five sessions, including a three-month reunion session. The Dining with Diabetes program is open to those with diabetes, their family members and caretakers.
The series of five sessions is $40 per person or $65 per couple. Pre-registration and payment is required. Register online at https:/cvent.me/OmLP7x. Participants are encouraged to attend all class sessions.
The educational programs and cooking school will help adults with Type 2 diabetes control their blood sugar to feel better and reduce risk of health complications.
You will learn how to prepare meals that are healthy, easy to prepare and taste good. Recipes will be demonstrated. Participants will also learn up-to-date information on nutrition, meal planning, exercise and how to understand common diabetes-related medical tests.
Recipes and handouts will be given to each participant.
Diabetes is a serious and costly disease, but research has shown that those who learn to manage their blood glucose (sugar) levels, eat a healthy diet and exercise regularly can lower their risks of complications and lead a healthier and more productive life.
Purdue Extension White County is currently recruiting participants for this program. If you have been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, or know someone and are part of the support system for an individual and are interested in being a part of this program, please call Purdue Extension office at 219-984-5115.
The program fee includes educational classes, program materials and recipes.
Dining with Diabetes is offered statewide and is sponsored by Purdue Extension.