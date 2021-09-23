If your kitchen has accumulated some wear and tear over the past few months, the changing of the seasons is a great time to spruce things up.
Here are some tips from cleanandhappynest.org to get your kitchen sparkling in time for fall.
Oven
Before you launch into fall baking, give your oven a deep clean. Burnt food residue and grime can change how your food cooks and tastes, in addition to being a fire hazard.
Remove the racks from the oven and scrub with water and dish detergent. Rinse and let dry, then slide the racks back into place. Wipe down crumbs and other food residue from inside the oven using a damp sponge or cloth. Before putting the racks back in the oven, run the oven’s self-cleaning cycle (if it has one) or use oven cleaner product to remove any stubborn spills.
Pots and Pans
If your pots and pans have started to build up some stubborn stains, it’s time to give them a deep clean. Create a slurry of baking soda and water and apply it to the pot or pan. Let it sit for a few minutes before scrubbing it off with scouring pad. Repeat if necessary, letting the paste sit for a few hours or overnight before scrubbing.
If the stain still isn’t budging, bring a solution of baking soda and water (3 tablespoons to 1 quart) to a boil in the pot or pan. Remove the pot or pan from heat, let it cool, sprinkle baking soda on a scouring pad, then scrub, rinse and dry.
Dishwasher
The appliance that washes your dishes needs to be cleaned too. Remove the filter, rinse it under hot running water and scrub it with a soft toothbrush to remove any particles stuck in the crevices.
Wipe any grime that may have settled on the door with a damp sponge or cloth. Then run a cycle with a dishwasher cleaning tablet.
Some dishwasher cleaning tablets can be used in the same cycle as dishes and detergent. Be sure to read the instructions to check if the tablet you’re using is this type.