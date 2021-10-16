Eating a diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables gives important health benefits. But it’s important to select and prepare them safely.
Fruits and vegetables add nutrients to your diet that help protect you from heart disease, stroke, and some cancers. In addition, choosing vegetables, fruits, nuts and other produce over high-calorie foods can help you manage your weight.
Sometimes, raw fruits and vegetables contain harmful germs that can make you and your family sick, such as Salmonella, E.coli, and Listeria. CDC estimates that germs on fresh produce cause a large percentage of U.S. foodborne illnesses.
The safest produce is cooked; the next safest is washed. Enjoy uncooked fruits and vegetables while taking steps to avoid food-borne illness, also known as food poisoning.
At the store or market
• Choose produce that isn’t bruised or damaged.
• Keep pre-cut fruits and vegetables cold by choosing produce that is refrigerated or kept on ice.
• Separate fruits and vegetables from raw meat, poultry, and seafood in your shopping cart and in your grocery bags.
At home
• Wash your hands, kitchen utensils, and food preparation surfaces, including chopping boards and countertops, before and after preparing fruits and vegetables.
• Clean fruits and vegetables before eating, cutting or cooking unless the package says the contents have been washed.
- Wash or scrub fruits and vegetables under running water – even if you do not plan to eat the peal. Germs on the peel or skin can get inside fruits and vegetables when you cut them.
- Washing fruits and vegetables with soap, detergent, or commercial produce wash is not recommended. Do not use bleach solutions or other disinfecting products on food.
- Cut away any damaged or bruised areas before preparing or eating.
- Dry fruit or vegetables with clean paper towel.
• Keep fruits and vegetables separate from raw foods that come from animals, such as meat, poultry and seafood.
• Refrigerate fruits and vegetables within 2 hours after you cut, peel, or cook them (or 1 hour if the outside temperature is 90o or warmer).