Spring is just around the corner, so grilling season can’t be far behind. Here are some tips on keeping your food safe.
What you Need to Know
• When handling raw meat, chicken, and seafood
- Separate it from other food
- Refrigerate it before grilling
- Wash your hands before and after handling it
- Make sure its juices do not touch other food, utensils, and surfaces
- o Use a food thermometer to ensure it is cooked to a safe temperature
• Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours of cooking.
Food poisoning peaks in the summer months when warmer temperatures cause food borne germs to flourish. Follow these steps for safe and enjoyable grilling season.
Separate
When shopping, pick up meat, poultry and seafood last right before you checkout. Separate them from other food in your shopping cart and grocery bags. To guard against cross-contamination, put packages of raw meat and poultry into individual plastic bags.
Chill
Keep meat, poultry, and seafood refrigerated until ready to grill. When transporting, keep 40oF or below in an insulated cooler.
Clean
Wash your hands with soap before and after handling raw meat, poultry, and seafood. Wash work surfaces, utensils, and the grill before and after cooking.
Check Your Gill and Tools
Use a moist cloth or paper towel to clean the grill surface before cooking. If you use a wire bristle brush, thoroughly inspect the grill’s surface before cooking. Wire bristles from grill cleaning brushes may dislodge and stick into food on the grill.
Don’t Cross-contaminate
Throw out marinades and sauces that have touched raw meat juices, which can spread germs to cooked foods. Use clean utensils and a clean plate to remove cooked meat from the grill.
Cook
Use a food thermometer to ensure meat is cooked hot enough to hill harmful germs. When smoking, keep temperatures inside the smoker at 225oF to 300oF to keep meat a safe temperature while it cooks.
When Grilling
• 145 degrees Fahrenheit – whole cuts of beef, pork, lamb, and veal (stand-time of 3 minutes at this temperature)
• 145 degrees Fahrenheit – fish
• 160 degrees Fahrenheit – hamburgers and other ground beef
• 165 degrees Fahrenheit – all poultry and pre-cooked meats, like hot dogs
After Grilling
• 140 degrees Fahrenheit or warmer – until it’s served
Refrigerate
Divide leftovers into small portions and place in covered, shallow containers. Put in freezer or fridge within 2 hours of cooking (one hour if above 90 degrees Fahrenheit outside).