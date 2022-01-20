Down coats and vests are lightweight and durable. It’s no wonder they’re so popular when the weather gets cold.
Like any garment, they can get grungy after a while and should be washed a few times a year. It isn’t hard, but it takes a bit of care to ensure the down stays evenly distributed and in good condition.
The first thing to do is check the care label on your coat or vest. If yours is dry clean only, it probably has more to do with the outer fabric, the lining or the trims than with the down filling.
If it’s washable, you’ll get the best results if you own a front-loading machine or by using a commercial washing machine at your local laundromat. Top-loading home machines have a center pole that can be rough on the down. Launder on the gentle cycle.
To keep the down from settling at the bottom of the jacket, it’s important to dry it properly and thoroughly. One method is to dry it on low heat for several hours – all day, if necessary.
Another method is to gently press into the laundered jacket with a clean towel to remove excess moisture, and then put it in the dryer for 10-15 minutes on medium heat. You can also add a couple of clean tennis balls to your dryer with your down items – this helps distribute the down.
Remove it from the dryer, place it on flat surface, and use your hands to gently pull and pat the down to distribute it throughout the jacket. Repeat the drying and patting cycle several times until the jacket is completely dry.