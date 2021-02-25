It’s no secret February is all about hearts – but not just the candy kind.
It’s also American Heart month, a time the nation turns its attention to keeping families and communities free from heart disease.
Since many of us are still exercising at home, we thought we’d celebrate with a Housework Workout for Heart Month.
Before you get started:
- Set a timer for 30 minutes, the minimum amount of moderate-intensity exercise you should have in a workout session. Constant exercise is the key to turning regular chores into an aerobic exercise that helps your heart and lungs.
- Turn on some fast music or something that makes you happy.
- Wear flexible clothing and athletic trainers.
- Reminder to pay attention to your posture. Good form strengthens muscles and reduces the risk of injury.
Housework workout for Heart Month:
- Walk quickly on the stairs while you’re cleaning. It’s better not to run; and keep your hands free, to ensure safety.
- Squat to put things away. When picking up things from the floor, spread your legs and keep them aligned with your hips. Bend the knees as you lower, keeping your back straight and contracting your abdominal muscles.
- Forward bends as an alternative to squats. With your knees slightly bent and legs aligned with your hips, move your torso forward with your hands reaching toward the floor until you fell a lengthening of the spine. This exercise is appropriate only when picking up light objects, to protect your back.
- Vacuum cleaner lunges to strengthen leg muscles. While breathing out, take large steps, bending your leg and simultaneously flexing your rear leg until your knee is just a few inches from the ground. Alternate left and right legs.
- Dance around the house while you clean. As well as being fun, this is an excellent method to burn calories.
- Stretch while dusting. Dust with one hand while keeping the other lifted up, elongating all the muscles and contracting the abdominals. Alternate left and right.