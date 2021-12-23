Experts agree that frequent handwashing is one of the first lines of defense against many illnesses.
But no matter how many times you wash your hands, there are always some sneaky little germs lurking around to hitch a ride on your skin.
They loiter on shopping cart handles, linger on light switches, lurk about the phone an even hang around on the remote controls. That’s why disinfectants and disinfecting cleaners can be a helpful option.
Why Disinfect?
• Regular cleaning products do a good job of removing soil and many germs. Disinfectants or disinfectant cleaners are able to go further and kill many of those germs.
• Surfaces may be contaminated even when they’re not visibly soiled.
• Germs can live on surfaces for hours or even days.
How to Disinfect
• Read the label before using any cleaning or disinfecting product to ensure you are following the directions for use and storage instructions.
• Pre-clean any surfaces prior to disinfecting to remove any excess dirt or grime.
• Apply the disinfectant, then the surface needs to stay wet for the entire time indicated on the product label; this is called contact time.
• If disinfecting food contact surfaces or toys, rinse with after they air dry.
• When disinfecting, target surfaces that are frequently touched, especially if someone in the home is ill.
• If using a disinfectant wipe, throw out after using. Do not flush any non-flushable products.
What to Look for in a Disinfectant
Products that say “Disinfectant” on the label are required to meet government specifications. To be sure the product has met all government requirements for effectiveness, look for an EPA Registration Number on the label. You must follow the product label instructions exactly for the disinfectant to be effective. Your choices include:
• Chlorine bleach. It disinfects when mixed and used properly. Read the label instructions.
• Disinfectant cleaners. These dual purpose products contain ingredients that help remove soil as well as kill germs.
• Disinfectants. These products are designed to be effective against the germs indicated on their labels. Surfaces should be clean prior to disinfecting.
Some of the more frequently used active ingredients are sodium hypochlorite, ethanol, pine oil, hydrogen peroxide, citric acid and quats (quaternary ammonium compounds).