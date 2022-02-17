Making meals is a little like making magic. You toss some ingredients together and viola … they change into muffins or a mixed vegetable medley!
Some days you may wish your magic wand was speedier, that it didn’t take so long to clean, peel, chop and mix fresh vegetables for a salad, or measure, mix, beat, blend and cook a casserole.
In search of faster kitchen magic, several internet discussion groups of dietitians, home economists, chefs and other food professionals were asked their favorite time-saving kitchen tools.
The response was overwhelming! The following are Nos. 21-30 of the 30-plus tools to quicken your kitchen performance.
Tool 21: Salad Spinner – If you’re washing lettuce, spinach leaves, etc., this tool is a must. Simply toss in your washed greens and “spin” them dry. These products work in various ways. Some have knobs you turn. Others operate through a push-down mechanism. Check around to find one with the features you like.
Tool 22: Long-Handled bottle Brush – This cleaning tool is great for cleaning in the crevices of jars and bottles. It also works well if you’re trying to get your brush in close around the inside bottom edges of pots and pans.
Tool 23: Multi-Functional Baking Dishes and Mixing Bowls – Save cupboard space and cleaning time by purchasing baking dishes suitable for baking, microwaving and storing food. Likewise, purchase microwave/oven safe mixing bowls suitable for storage and attractive enough to set on the table!
Some baking and mixing dishes come with their own covers, making them especially handy for storing foods. Be sure to follow the directions that come with these dishes and bowls to prevent breakage.
Tool 24: Non-Stick Skillet With Sloping sides – This utensil helps you cook with a very small amount of oil, and clean-up is quick! The sloping sides make it easy to turn and remove food. To protect the nonstick surface, use spatulas, stirring spoons, etc. made for use with this type of coating.
Tool 25: Heat Resistant Spoon-Shaped Spatulas – Mix, scrape and stir again at the stove with this one utensil. Once you try these, you may want them in several sizes.
Tool 26: Jar Opener – If your only jar opener is a flat piece of rubber or you don’t have an opener at all, check the kitchen gadget section at your favorite store. Some of the latest models let you stick the jar lid between two prongs and twist. If you’re tired of holding jars under hot water, hitting lids on the counter or giving up and reaching for a different food, this may be the tool for you.
Tool 27: Cheese Slicer – If you eat a lot of cheese sandwiches, this tool makes quick work of slicing a block of cheese. These are especially handy if you make toasted cheese sandwiches; all the cheese is the same width and melts at the same rate.
Tool 28: Small, Narrow, Long-Handled Rubber Spatula – Use this kitchen utensil to scrap out the last bit of food from the nooks and crannies of jars.
Tool 29: Multi-Tiered Food Storage Shelves – A handy way to store your spices for quick and easy access is to purchase the small stair-step type storage shelves. Many have three levels for storing spices and other small containers. Some will expand to fit various cupboard widths. Larger sizes may be available for storing bigger containers such as cans, olive oil, etc.
Tool 30: Food Clips – Plastic clips that snap shut and lock sort of like hair barrettes are great for fastening opened bags. Keep a bunch handy in your kitchen for quickly closing bags of frozen vegetables, nuts, etc. Another suggestion is using little binder clips instead of buying more expensive chip clips. Fold over the bag and clop it shut with a binder clip.