Making meals is a little like making magic. You toss some ingredients together and viola … they change into muffins or a mixed vegetable medley!
Some days you may wish your magic wand was speedier, that it didn’t take so long to clean, peel, chop and mix fresh vegetables for a salad, or measure, mix, beat, blend and cook a casserole.
In search of faster kitchen magic, several internet discussion groups of dietitians, home economists, chefs and other food professionals were asked their favorite time-saving kitchen tools.
The response was overwhelming! The following are Nos. 11-20 of the 30-plus tools to quicken your kitchen performance.
Tools of the Trade
Tool 11: An Assortment of Whisks – A whisk can be your quick and clever companion in many food adventures. Match the size and shape of your whisk to the task. An article from Bon Appetit’s website (www.epicurius.com) recommends a “big, rigid whisk” for foods in large pots; a “medium whisk for soups, sauces, creams and custards;” and a “small whisk” for “salad dressings, sauces and folding flour into batter.”
Some whisks are longer and narrower – others are like big balloons. Use the “Balloning-est” ones when you want to beat a lot of air into a mix, such as whipped cream and meringue. Choose whisks with thin and flexible wires for whipping air into batters, and sticker, more rigid wires for thicker mixtures such as brownies.
Choose whisks that have the area sealed where the wires go into the handle. This helps assure your whisk stays lean. These whisks may be more expensive, but will probably last longer and cost less over time. Look for “dishwasher safe” whisks to save time and to help assure your whisks are thoroughly and safely washed.
Tool 12: 1- and 2-Quart Microwave-Safe Glass Batter Bowls/Mixing cups – Use these multi-talented tools to measure/ mix (batters, sauces and toppings); cook foods in the microwave; and reheat foods you want to pour, such as soups. Many come with plastic covers so you can use them for storage, too!
Tool 13: A Good Quality Vegetable Peeler –Quickly and evenly remove the outer skin from fuits and vegetables with a sharp, durable vegetable peeler. Many have a sharp, rounded edge at the end to pop the “eyes” of potatoes.
Tool 14: A Digital Timer – Help keep your kitchen tasks under control with this battery-operated device. Time the exact seconds, minutes or hours needed for a cooking process. Many come with a flip-out stand and a magnetic backing, so you always can keep them handy. Some can be clipped to your belt if you need to leave the kitchen. Others come with a string to hang around your neck.
Tool 15: Kitchen Tools with Ergonomic Rubber-Type handles – many cooks find these special-handled tools easier on their hands, particularly if they use a certain tool, such a a vegetable peeler, for extended periods. One cook specifically mentioned a hinged, 2-piece grater that doesn’t “get away.” You can hook this grater over a bowl or plant it firmly on your counter.
Tool 16: Egg/Mushroom Slicer – If you use hard cooked eggs in salads, etc., you might like one of the small egg slicers with closely spaced wires for making perfect slices. Look for one described as strong enough to also slice mushrooms.
Tool 17: A Set of “Scoop” Measuring Cups – For items such as sugar, oatmeal, rice, etc., quickly scoop the amount you need. Some scoop-type cups are a cross between a scoop and a regular measuring cup – they have a long handle attached to a cup base.
NOTE: You wouldn’t “scoop” flour for most recipes. To avoid packing, it’s usually advisable to measure flour by spooning it lightly into your measuring cup.
Regardless of your preferred type of measuring dup, you may wish to own at least two sets to save clean-up time between different uses.
Tool 18: Cookie Dropper – If you bake lots of cookies, use this tool to make more uniform cookies in less time than you can by dropping dough from a spoon. Cookie droppers look like mini ice cream scoops where you push a lever on the handle to push out dough onto cookie sheets.
Tool 19: Funnels – Kitchen funnels are helpful for transferring bulk items into smaller containers. One cook ground a week’s worth of coffee, put it in a jar and stored it in the cupboard. The rest of the beans went in the freezer. If you transfer ground coffee to a smaller coffee container, a funnel is handy. It’s also great for filling sugar shakers from a larger package of sugar.
Tool 20: Detergent Dispenser with a brush on it – Save an extra step by dispensing soap as you scrub. Some dispensers may work better for you than others. See if you can buy one at a store where the staff tried the product.