REYNOLDS, Ind. — "Know Your Numbers, Know Your Options" is a four-week course offered virtually April 26, May 3, 10, and 17 from 10 a.m. to noon EST.
This is a discussion-based workshop to connect women and subject-matter experts in the areas of financial records and interpreting results. Participants should plan on attending each of the four workshop dates. The course requires participants to have an internet connection.
Women will find many opportunities for questions, sharing, and connecting with the presenters and other participants. Upon completion of this program, participants will have a better understanding of how financial records can be used to make decisions.
Session highlights are as follows:
- Week 1 - Balance sheet construction and interpretation
- Week 2 – Cash flow and income statement fundamentals
- Week 3 – Ratios, lease evaluations and negotiations
- Week 4 - Know Your Numbers Know Your Options
Registration is $20 per participant and class size is limited to 20. Register by April 19 at the following website: https://cvent.me/KR0r5B .
Class material is based upon work supported by USDA/NIFA under Award Number 2020-70028-32728 (cooperating with University of Nebraska Extension).
For more information, or if you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, contact Denise Schroeder at schroedd@purdue.edu or 219-984-5115 prior to the program.