Indiana continues to lag behind other states when it comes to mental health services. To address this problem, Indiana University’s Prevention Insights is offering free mental health and suicide prevention training in 13 Indiana counties. The trainings are available thanks to a two-year grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

“The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the mental health of children and adults, including increasing feelings of anxiety or depression,” said Cris Henderson, evaluation specialist and research associate at Prevention Insights at the IU School of Public Health-Bloomington. “This funding opportunity enables Prevention Insights to meaningfully support our Indiana communities by providing high-quality training programs for free to people working in multiple fields such as education, harm reduction, criminal justice, mental health and substance-use-disorder treatment.”

