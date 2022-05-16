Lafayette, Ind. – Kishan Patel, MD, has been appointed vice president – chief physician executive for the West Central Region of Indiana University Health, which includes IU Health Arnett, Frankfort and White Memorial hospitals, according to information provided.
In this new role, Patel will lead the outpatient medical teams in facilities that include Urgent Care centers, doctors’ offices and specialty clinics. He is committed to building a collaborative relationship with patients and their families, including a strong emphasis on medical excellence and active communication.
Patel played an integral role in developing the region’s physician leadership structure and IU Health’s local response to the latest COVID-19 surge as interim co-chief medical officer.
He joined IU Health Arnett as a family medicine physician right out of residency in 2006. Over the past 16 years, he has had impactful clinical and leadership roles within primary care and IU Health’s family medicine residency program. He maintains his practice in Urgent Care, where he is a familiar face to many in the community.
Patel and his wife, Minal, consider Greater Lafayette home. Their son, Kian, and daughter, Myka, were born at IU Health Arnett Hospital. Patel is a fan of football and can be found cheering on the Colts and the Boilermakers. He enjoys golf and is willing to play anytime, any day.