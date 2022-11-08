Brookston Blend, 207 South Railroad Street, Suite A, Brookston; Inspected Oct. 3: Two non-critical violations: No covered waste receptacle in restroom; Cloth towels cannot be used to air dry clean dishes – web matting can be used. To be corrected by today.
Springboro General Store, 10721 South Springboro Road, Brookston; Inspected Oct. 4: No violations this inspection.
Hoosier Pete, 1510 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Oct. 4: One non-critical violation: No visible thermometer in refrigerated case holding breakfast sandwiches and other food items. To be corrected by today.
Mitchell’s Fresh Mex, 120 North Washington Street, Delphi; Inspected Oct. 5: No violations this inspection.
Arby’s, 826 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Oct. 5: Two non-critical violations: Air gap at bottom of door on rear exit. To be corrected by 30 days. Waste receptacles in prep area need to be cleaned inside and out weekly. To be corrected today.
Tailgate Caterers, Sweetnea Supply; Inspected Oct. 5: No violations this inspection.
Subway, 701 South Prairie Street, Brookston; Inspected Oct. 7: No violations this inspection.
Casey’s #1916, 1506 North Sixth Street, Monticello; Inspected Oct. 7: Three non-critical violations: Floors in pizza prep area starting to get build-up under equipment and around walk-in; Area around three-bay sink needs to be kept clean and sanitary at all times; Floor area in storeroom needs to be swept. To be corrected by today.
Healthies, 1013 North Sixth Street, Monticello; Inspected Oct. 6: Three non-critical violations: All personal items need to be stored in common area – prep area in back; No sanitizing bucket available at time of inspection. To be corrected by today. Rack to hang mops between use needs to be installed. To be corrected by 30 days.
Casey’s #3470, 102 West Broadway Street, Monon; Inspected Oct. 6: No violations this inspection.
El Tapatio, 1407 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Oct. 11: No violations this inspection.
Brandywine Complex, 304 South Sixth Street, Monticello; Inspected Oct. 11: Two non-critical violations: Emeril Lagasse air fryer, in breakfast prep area, needs to be cleaned; Box of individual cereal containers sitting directly on floor of breakfast prep area. To be corrected by today.
Abe’s Pizza, 234 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Oct. 13: Two non-critical violations: Vents above fryers need to be cleaned – have build-up of debris. To be corrected by one week. White panel, in ice machine, has build-up. To be corrected by today.
Esmeralda’s, 204 West Rickey Road, Monticello; Inspected Oct. 13: No violations this inspection.
Casey’s #3663, 310 South Prairie Street, Brookston; Inspected Oct. 14: One non-critical violation: No certificate displayed for a certified food handler on site. To be corrected by today.
#1 Taco Express, 212 West Rickey Road, Monticello; Inspected Oct. 17: Two non-critical violations: Containers holding chips need to be cleaned or replaced; Ice cream freezer needs a visible thermometer. To be corrected by today.
Willoughby’s Country Crossroads, 214 West Second Street, Reynolds; Inspected Oct. 18: No violations this inspection.
Roots Eatery and Pub, 114 North Range Street, Wolcott; Inspected Oct. 19: Three non-critical violations: All food items in walk-in cooler must be dated and labeled for use; Vents in prep area have debris; Reach-in cooler at the end of prep line needs cleaned. To be corrected by today.
Best Bowling Center, 208 Rickey Road, Monticello; Inspected Oct. 19: No violations this inspection.
Monticello Pizza King, 804 West Fisher Street, Monticello; Inspected Oct. 19: No violations this inspection.
An Udder Sensation/Le Petite Café, 138 South Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Oct. 20: No violations this inspection.
An Extra Scoop, 230 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Oct. 20: Five critical and three non-critical violations: Establishment closed due to unsanitary conditions; Soup being held at 112 degrees. To be corrected immediately. All kitchen equipment is very dirty – must be kept clean and sanitary at all times; Ice cream area is very dirty. To be corrected by today. Operating with no H.D. permit. To be corrected – in process. Three-bay sink is not being used properly; Hand sink not being used properly; Equipment must be cleaned before re-opening. To be corrected by today. Closed until further notice.
Monon Pizza Pub, 106 East Fourth Street, Monon; Inspected Oct. 21: No violations this inspection.
Market Street Bar, 331 North Street, Monon; Inspected Oct. 26: One non-critical violation: Need storage place for personal, Christmas etc. Cannot be in food prep area.
TCC Operation LLC, 3267 North West Shafer Drive, Monticello; Inspected Oct. 27: No violations this inspection.
An Extra Scoop, 230 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Oct. 27: All violations from previous inspection have been corrected. Re-issued permit on this date. Re-opened on this date. Menu has been restricted.
Cazadores, 111 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Oct. 31: No violations this inspection.