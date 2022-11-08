Local news

Brookston Blend, 207 South Railroad Street, Suite A, Brookston; Inspected Oct. 3: Two non-critical violations: No covered waste receptacle in restroom; Cloth towels cannot be used to air dry clean dishes – web matting can be used. To be corrected by today.

Springboro General Store, 10721 South Springboro Road, Brookston; Inspected Oct. 4: No violations this inspection.

