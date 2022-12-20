Logansport Memorial Hospital was recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), in partnership with Governor Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, for their commitment to infant and maternal health at the third annual INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program. Logansport Memorial’s Family Birth Center and obstetrics department staff received this award for the second year in a row.
INspire, funded by the Indiana Department of Health’s Safety PIN grant, was developed to implement the delivery of best practice care for Hoosier moms and babies and recognize hospitals for excellence in addressing key drivers of infant and maternal health.
Logansport Memorial was also a recipient of Safety PIN grant funding and a recipient of an additional OB Navigator grant from the Indiana Department of Health. Funding from both of these grant opportunities helped us establish a new program with OB navigators for prenatal and postpartum moms and babies. The Connect-2-Care Program started following and supporting mothers as early as their first prenatal visit in a clinic office, all the way through delivery and through their baby’s first year of life. The coordination of care services and access to navigators who could answer health questions and provide individualized guidance on topics like breastfeeding and safe sleep as part of this program helped nearly 200 moms and babies over the course of two years.
Logansport Memorial earned the “Hospital of Distinction” recognition based on implementing best practices in six key areas, including infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation, perinatal substance use, obstetric hemorrhage, and maternal hypertension.
“It is an honor to receive this award for the second year in a row,” said Tara McVay, RN, MSN, Chief Nursing Officer for Logansport Memorial Hospital. “As a regional healthcare provider in a rural region of our state, our Family Birth Center provides maternal and obstetrics care for women from Cass and neighboring counties. In some of those neighboring counties, access to obstetrics care is significantly limited or does not exist at all. It’s important for moms and babies to have ongoing checkups throughout the pregnancy and for the baby’s first year of life, to ensure that all aspects of their health (physical, social, and emotional) are being monitored. We take our responsibility to all of the moms and babies that we serve very seriously, and it is a privilege to care for them when they choose to deliver with us. That’s why awards and recognitions like this one mean so much
to us, because it further demonstrates the commitment to high-quality care that we strive to provide for every patient, every day.”
“The Connect-2-Care Program has been a wonderful way to build relationships with more of the moms and babies in the communities we serve,” added Kim Flora, RN, MSN, Director of Obstetrics for Logansport Memorial Hospital. “Having access to grant funding like that from the Indiana Department of Health is what has helped us make that difference for the moms and babies who really needed it. We’re grateful not only for the recognition of our hospital with this award, but also for the recognition as a recipient of the grant funding and helping us do this meaningful work to care for the women and children of our north central Indiana region. We look forward to continuing to provide these programs and services with our high standards of quality and care for years to come.”
“Logansport Memorial’s dedication to quality improvement in maternal and child health is truly inspirational,” said Brittany Waggoner, IHA Maternal and Infant Quality Improvement Advisor. “Despite the challenges our Indiana delivering facilities are facing today, they remain committed to creating a highly-reliable obstetric care system for moms and babies across Indiana.”
The Indiana Hospital Association serves as the professional trade association for more than 170 acute care, critical access, behavioral health, and other specialized hospitals in Indiana.