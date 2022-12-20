Family Birth Center team

Members from the Family Birth Center team, here to deliver and provide high-quality, exceptional care for the moms and babies that we serve across north central Indiana are (from l-r) Tara McVay, RN, MSN, Chief Nursing Officer for Logansport Memorial Hospital; Brooke Kindig, RN; Kim Flora, RN, MSN, Director of Obstetrics; Amanda Zarse, RN, CLC, Lactation Consultant; Christina Miller, RN and Diana Smith, RN.

 Provided

Logansport Memorial Hospital was recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), in partnership with Governor Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, for their commitment to infant and maternal health at the third annual INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program. Logansport Memorial’s Family Birth Center and obstetrics department staff received this award for the second year in a row.

INspire, funded by the Indiana Department of Health’s Safety PIN grant, was developed to implement the delivery of best practice care for Hoosier moms and babies and recognize hospitals for excellence in addressing key drivers of infant and maternal health.

Tags

Trending Food Videos