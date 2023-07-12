Medicaid coverage in the state of Indiana is going through some changes. The Family and Social Services Administration is contacting individuals across the state about the possibility of changes to their Medicaid coverage.
Are you currently without health insurance? Did you lose your previous Medicaid coverage? Do you have questions regarding your current coverage, or about your family’s coverage options?
Logansport Memorial Hospital has certified insurance navigators who can help. We are hosting an insurance enrollment fair that is free to attend. The insurance enrollment fair will be held on:
- Friday, July 21
- 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- LMH Main Lobby
No appointments are needed, and walk-ins are welcome. Interpreters are available for communication needs during the process.
If you would like help in figuring out what coverage you need, or what your options are, please plan to attend. Please also plan to bring the following things with you:
- A driver’s license, state ID, birth certificate
- It cannot be a piece of mail with your address on it.
- If you are a refugee or asylee, please bring your paperwork with you.
- A bank statement or a pay stub from within the last 30 days.
If you have questions about attending or cannot attend but need your questions answered, please call our Financial Counselor’s office: (574) 753-1371.
Logansport Memorial Hospital is an 83-bed, ACHC accredited, regional medical center providing healthcare services to residents in Cass County and the surrounding areas of north central Indiana.
