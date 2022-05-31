Home canners are encouraged to join Purdue Extension for the mastering Home Food Preservation training this summer at Purdue University. Instructors will teach USDA home food preservation recommended procedures and provide valuable resources and take-home projects for participants.
Topics covered throughout the training include food safety, freezing food, boiling water canning, pressure canning, pickling and drying foods, and jams and jellies. The training will be held daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (EST) beginning Tuesday, June 14 and ending Friday, June 17 at the Purdue University nelson hall of Food Science.
June Lorenz, past Purdue Extension Mastering Home Food Preservation participant, shares how the course confirmed the science behind canning and broke misconceptions she had from outdated knowledge and resources.
“Even though I was an experienced canner before taking the course, it was a fabulous experience that helped me finetune my skills. My knowledge needed to be updated with the current standards and I now know how to find safe recipes,” Lorenz said.
The course fee is $200 and includes a Mastering Home Food Preservation notebook. Register online by June 6. Contact Karen Richey at HYPERLINK "mailto:krichey@purdue.edu" krichey@purdue.edu for more information and accommodations.