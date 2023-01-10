Local news

Parkplace Learning Center, 904 City Park Loop, Monticello; Inspected Dec. 1: No violations this inspection.

Nancy’s Mexican Grocery, 102 East Fourth Street, Monon; Inspected Dec. 5: Three non-critical violations: All refrigeration units need visible thermometers; Cleaners being stored on three-bay sink; Refrigeration unit holding vegetables need to be cleaned. To be corrected by today.

