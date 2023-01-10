Parkplace Learning Center, 904 City Park Loop, Monticello; Inspected Dec. 1: No violations this inspection.
Nancy’s Mexican Grocery, 102 East Fourth Street, Monon; Inspected Dec. 5: Three non-critical violations: All refrigeration units need visible thermometers; Cleaners being stored on three-bay sink; Refrigeration unit holding vegetables need to be cleaned. To be corrected by today.
Nancy’s Taqueria, 102 East Fourth Street, Monon; Inspected Dec. 5: No violations this inspection.
Amvets Post 91, 219 Northwestern Avenue, Monticello; Inspected Dec. 9: No violations this inspection.
Wolcott Café and Catering, 201 North Range Street, Wolcott; Inspected Dec. 12: No violations this inspection.
Jackson Street Pub, 121 West Third Street, Brookston; Inspected Dec. 15: No violations this inspection.
Burger King, 1107 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Dec. 20: No violations this inspection.
Papa Johns, 1100 West Broadway Street, Monticello; Inspected Dec. 20: One non-critical violation: Construction still in process – All equipment in place needs to be sealed to the walls. Final inspection on Dec. 29 if completed.
Dollar General #24324, 311 North State Road 43, Brookston; Inspected Dec. 29: Store not completely stocked will return in two weeks. All violations from previous inspections have been corrected. Permit is issued on this date.