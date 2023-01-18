1

Rep. Steve Bartels introduces his bill to create a depository for donated cancer and HIV medications. (Whitney Downard/Indiana Capital Chronicle)

INDIANA — Two health-related bills cleared committee Tuesday — one helping redistribute unused prescriptions and another easing eligibility checks on publicly funded children’s health insurance.

Whether receiving treatment for cancer or HIV, patients frequently start and stop medications when trying to find the right prescription for their ailment and end up with leftover doses of an old treatment. Sometimes, people with those medical conditions die, leaving intact bottles of drugs worth thousands of dollars.

