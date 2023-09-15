USA, 401 East US Hwy 24, Reynolds; Inspected Aug. 1: No violations this inspection.
GJ. Gill, 105 West Second Street, Reynolds; Inspected Aug. 2: Three non-critical violations: Box of margarine sitting directly on floor in walk-in cooler; Wiping towels must be stored in sanitizing solution between use. To be corrected by today. Need working temperature-measuring device in hot holding.
Manny’s Korner, 733 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Aug. 2: No violations this inspection.
Supreme Produce, 916 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Aug. 8: No violations this inspection. New permit issued on this date.
R & M, 710 South Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Aug. 8: One non-critical violation: Air gap on rear entrance door on west side of building. To be corrected by 30 days.
R & M, 347 North Prairie Street, Brookston; Inspected Aug. 9: Five non-critical violations: Microwave, in prep area needs cleaned or removed; Excess shelving, under prep table, needs to be removed; Vents above fryers have excess debris, need cleaned; Oven, in prep area, has excess debris; Walls in prep area have build-up of debris. To be corrected by today.
Wendy’s, 1064 West Broadway Street, Monticello; Inspected Aug. 9: No violations this inspection.
Monticello Senior Center, 116 East Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Aug. 10: No violations this inspection.
Family Express #28, 112 North Sixth Street, Monticello; Inspected Aug. 10: One non-critical violation: Outside lot needs to be kept clean at all times. To be corrected by today.
HGG Good to Go, 202 North Range Street, Wolcott; Inspected Aug. 14: Two non-critical violations: Cloth towel covering nacho cheese; White panel, inside ice machine, has small amount of buildup. To be corrected by today.
Indiana Lake Supermart, 301 West Broadway Street, Monticello; Inspected Aug. 16: No violations this inspection.
Dollar General, 303 West Second Street, Burnettsville; Inspected Aug. 16: Four non-critical violations: Organization of the store has declined from last inspection. To be corrected by 30 days. Several items being stored on the floor could be a hazard condition. Storeroom floor needs to be swept on a regular basis; Buckets sitting on top of employee drinking fountain. To be corrected by today.
Wanderlust, 301 South Prairie Street, Brookston; Inspected Aug. 17: No violations this inspection.
Arni’s, 517 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Aug. 18: No violations this inspection.
Dollar General, 834 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Aug. 18: Two non-critical violations: Hagan Daz Reach-in has buildup of ice on interior panels. May cause door to not close properly; Box of Snickers Bar lying directly on floor in front entryway. To be corrected by today.
J & J Roadhouse, State Hwy 43 North, Brookston; Inspected Aug. 22: No violations this inspection.
White County Jail, 915 Hanawalt Street, Monticello; Inspected Aug. 31: No violations this inspection.
Goodlife Nutrition, 132 South Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Aug. 23: No violations this inspection.
Capitol Bakery, 1400 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Aug. 23: No violations this inspection.
F.O. Eagles, 402 North Third Street, Monticello; Inspected Aug. 24: One non-critical violation: G.E. Reach-in refrigerator and freezer need cleaned. To be corrected by today.
Top Notch, 113 West Third Street, Brookston; Inspected Aug. 28: One critical and four non-critical violations: Towels being stored on prep tables. To be corrected by today. Salads, in Criterion Reach-in, must be covered and dated – Cannot be stacked on top of one another. Corrected. Magic Chef Reach-in, in prep area, needs cleaned; Frigidaire microwave needs cleaned; All equipment, in prep area, must be kept clean and sanitized at all times. To be corrected by today.
Oak and Barrel, 927 North Sixth Street, Monticello; Inspected Aug. 29: No violations this inspection.
Whyte Horse Winery, 1510 South Airport Road, Monticello; Inspected Aug. 30: No violations this inspection.