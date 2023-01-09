4C Health (formerly Four County) was recently selected as 1 of nearly 250 organizations across the country to advance Mental Health Awareness Training through a federal SAMHSA grant. The grant will allow 4C Health to train local community members in Mental Health First Aid and Question-Persuade-Refer over the next 4 years across 13 counties North Central Indiana counties. Training will be youth and adult focused, along with specialty training available for law enforcement.
Carrie Cadwell, CEO of 4C Health, stated, “As workforce shortages continue, engaging what some call community-based response and care, is absolutely critical. Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) and Question-Persuade-Refer (QPR) are evidence-based trainings that prepare anyone in the community to recognize the signs of mental illness, substance use, suicide risk, and how to respond. I say to our staff all the time that moments matter in care. What better way to advance this idea than to assure that our neighbors, hair-dressers, baristas, nail technicians, faith-based personnel, library staff, you name it are well-prepared for the moment their family member, child, friend, coworker, patron needs their support. This grant allows us to disseminate across 13 rural counties a base for community-care that is compassionate, collaborative, and competent, our 4C values.”