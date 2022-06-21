Health & Human Sciences
(Part 2 of a 2 part article)
Mistake #6: Not washing your hands
Why It’s a Mistake: Germs on your hands can get on food and make it unsafe.
Solution: Wash hands the right way – for 20 seconds with soap and running water. Wash hands before, during and after preparing food: before eating; and after using the toilet or changing a child’s diaper.
Mistake #7: Eating risky foods if you are more likely to get food poisoning
Why It’s a Mistake: Anyone can get food poisoning. Bus some people are more likely to get sick and to have a more serious illness. This includes:
Adults aged 65 or older
Children younger than 5 years
People who have health problems or who take medicines that lower the body’s ability to fight germs and sickness (weakened immune systems)
Pregnant women
Solution: People who are more likely to get food poisoning should not eat:
Undercooked or raw animal products (Such as meat, chicken, turkey, eggs, or seafood)
Raw or lightly cooked sprouts
Unpasteurized (raw) milk and juices
Soft cheese (such as queso fresco), unless it is labeled as made with pasteurized milk
Mistake #8: Putting cooked meat back on a plate that held raw meat
Why It’s a Mistake: Germs from the raw meat can spread to the cooked meat.
Solution: Always use separate plates for raw meat and cooked meat. The same rule applies to chicken, turkey, and seafood.
Mistake #9: Tasting or smelling food to see if it’s still good
Why It’s a Mistake: You can’t taste, smell or see the germs that cause food poisoning. Tasting only a tiny amount can make you very sick.
Solution: Check the storage times chart to see how long you can store food safely. When the time is up, throw it out. You can access this at www.foodsafety.gov
Mistake # 10: Leaving food out too long before putting it in the fridge
Why It’s a Mistake: Harmful germs can grow in perishable foods (including meat, chicken, turkey, seafood, eggs, cut fruit, cooked rice, and leftovers) if you leave them out of the refrigerator 2 hours or longer.
Solution: Put perishable foods in the refrigerator within 2 hours or within 1 hour if the food is exposed to a temperature over 90oF (like in a hot car). Divide roasts and large portions of food, such as pots of stew or chili, into smaller containers so they will chill quickly. It’s OK to put warm or hot food into the refrigerator, as long as it’s packaged in amounts small enough to cool quickly.