WorkOne West Central is hosting the White County Healthcare Training and Employment Fair on Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Monticello Ivy Tech from noon to 5 p.m. Meet professionals from leading healthcare providers and organizations who will help you kick start your healthcare career.
Do you need training to begin. Healthcare career? Are you looking for employment in a healthcare field? Do you need to upgrade your skills to advance in a healthcare field? Visit with representatives of the rural Healthcare Grant to learn about possible funding assistance to enable you to reach your goals.