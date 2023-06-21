WINAMAC – A “star-spangled, heart-tugging, patriotic” celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Memorial Swinging Bridge at the Winamac Park is planned for the eve of Independence Day, Monday, July 3.The centennial rededication of the footbridge will mirror aspects of the original dedication ceremony from 100 years earlier. It will culminate at dusk with a patriotic grand finale – and the much anticipated illumination of the bridge with a newly-installed, professional LED system.

Perhaps Winamac’s most beloved and sentimental landmark, the Memorial Swinging Bridge has now spanned the historic Tippecanoe River at the town park for a century. One of the oldest suspension bridges in Indiana, it was erected and dedicated shortly after the Great War. Still feeling the pain of loss, community leaders named the bridge “Memorial” in honor of “soldiers and sailors” from Pulaski County from all wars.