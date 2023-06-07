MONTICELLO — The White County United Council on opioids is happy to announce the start Family Break Night. These events are made possible through the Indiana Department of Health’s Together We Will grant.
Family Break Nights are a free event where families of all ages can come together to learn more about the resources in their community, while also engaging in a family activity. The first Family Break Night will include dinner and a tie-dye party, where everyone will get to make their own tie-dye shirt.