MONTICELLO - It’s a similar story for authors Kathryn and Steven Cain, who have lived and worked in Indiana all their lives. Both started writing fiction in their teens but put that aside while they raised their family. After retiring, Kathryn and Steven accomplished their lifetime goals of publishing novels from 2021 through 2023.
The Union Township Public Library invited the couple to conduct a book signing on Thursday, May 11, starting at 6 p.m. “Their novels cover a wide range, including historical, romance, sci-fi, and thriller,” said Candace Well, library director. “Both novelists received national awards for their writing.”
The couple reside in White County, and while sheltering at home during the pandemic, they decided to restart their fiction writing with both producing several novels each.
Kathryn’s books are The Prophecy (thriller), The Uniting of Harverness (romance), and Simon Hunter (fantasy).
Steven’s books are Sunset Kings (historical), War at Home (sequel), The Accident in Larson (sci-fi thriller), and Bets & Breakfasts (horror).
A reviewer for The Prophecy, Lori Lehe, said, “If Outlander and Highlander had a baby, it would be the Prophecy.” A reviewer for The Uniting of Harverness, Brenda Vaught, said, “It’s a captivating read from start to finish and takes you on the spellbinding and perilous journey of the Princess of Harverness.”
Reviewer, Jane Ade Stevens, said about Sunset Kings, “It is an unexpected story about the Hoffman farm family, who experience the impact war can have for generations. It brings to life a story we rarely read about life on the farm.” Matthew O’Neil, who reviewed Steven’s second novel, said, “Like all memorable books, this one left me vastly entertained and a little wiser to the world.”
Steven Cain said, “It’s an honor to visit with fans of reading who enjoy this library. Having lived in White County for so many years, it will be fun doing a book signing there.”