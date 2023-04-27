Local authors

Steve and Kathryn Cain will be signing copies of their novels at the Monticello Union Township Public Library.

 Provided

MONTICELLO - It’s a similar story for authors Kathryn and Steven Cain, who have lived and worked in Indiana all their lives. Both started writing fiction in their teens but put that aside while they raised their family. After retiring, Kathryn and Steven accomplished their lifetime goals of publishing novels from 2021 through 2023.

The Union Township Public Library invited the couple to conduct a book signing on Thursday, May 11, starting at 6 p.m. “Their novels cover a wide range, including historical, romance, sci-fi, and thriller,” said Candace Well, library director. “Both novelists received national awards for their writing.”