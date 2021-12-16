Thursday, Dec. 16
- Movers and Shakers, White County’s Business Professionals Networking Group, meets every Thursday at IU Health White Memorial Hospital, Hibner Conference Room, 8 a.m.
- Chair Exercise Classes – Presbyterian Church, 104 N. Illinois St., Monticello, for anyone interested, every Tuesday and Thursday, for more information call 574-583-5787, 10-11 a.m.
- Streets of Monticello Association (SOMA) ~ Chamber of Commerce Office, 105 W. Broadway, Monticello, third Thursday of every month, 12:30 p.m.
- Indiana Beach Conservancy District Meeting ~ Scheurich Plumbing Heating and Cooling, 1008 N. Sixth St., Monticello, third Thursday of every month, 3 p.m.
- Monticello Garden Club ~ Regular Meeting, Monticello City Park, Anheier Building on South Main just north of Gordon Road, annual dues $20, third Thursday of every month, 6:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Thursday, Climbers Group, Christ Fellowship Church, 570 S. Maple St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 17
- Rotary Club of Monticello ~ every Friday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program, noon.
- VFW Post 2231 Fish Fry ~ third Friday of every month, at the Post located at 503 N. Third St., Monticello, 5-7 p.m.
- American Legion Post 81 ~ 405 E. Washington St., Monticello, All You Can Eat Fish Fry, 405 E. Washington St., Monticello, DJ Huddy performing until 7:30 p.m.
- Monticello Eagles Bingo ~ every Friday, public invited, 6:30 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Friday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Water Tower Group, Remington Library, 105 Ohio St., Remington, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Friday, New Hope Group, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Delphi Last Stop, 231 S. Indiana St., Delphi, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 19
- Knights of Columbus Bingo ~ every Sunday, public invited, doors open at 5 p.m., early bird games begin at 6:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Sunday, New Hope Church, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 20
- White County Board of Commissioners ~ Regular Meeting, White County Building, 110 N. Main St., Monticello, second floor Commissioner’s Conference Room, 8:15 a.m.
- White County Council ~ Regular Meeting, White County Building, 110 N. Main St., Monticello, second floor Council Conference Room, Commissioner’s Conference Room for joint meeting, then Council Conference Room for continued Council meeting, 9 a.m.
- Kiwanis Meeting ~ every Monday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program – serving the children of Monticello and the world, for more information call 574-870-3996, noon.
- White County Food Pantry ~ noon to 3:15 p.m. and from 5:45-7:30 p.m. every Monday.
- American Legion Post 81 ~ SAL meeting, 405 E. Washington St., Monticello, 5 p.m.
- Pheasants Forever meeting ~ third Monday of each month at Riverside. Dinner at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
- Monticello Eagles meeting ~ first and third Monday of each month, 7 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Monday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- Women in Touch of Monticello ~ meet every Monday, support group for women struggling with emotional turmoil, for information call 765-412-8161.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, Renegades Group, Christ Fellowship Church, 570 S. Maple St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
- Monticello Goodfellows meeting ~ first and third Monday of each month at Riverside, Monticello, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
- Chair Exercise Classes – Presbyterian Church, 104 N. Illinois St., Monticello, for anyone interested, every Tuesday and Thursday, for more information call 574-583-5787, 10-11 a.m.
- North White Family Pantry ~ 326 N. Market St., Monon, for families that have children who attend the North White School Corporation from Kindergarten to 12th grade. You will need to fill out a short form. If you have a need to keep food in the home for your children, then this is a good place to start. We have a good variety of food, plus, we have eggs. Donations of canned or boxed food are always welcome as well as monetary donations and school supplies, third Tuesday of each month from 9-11 a.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m.
- Brookston Music Jam ~ Brookston Prairie Township Public Library, ground floor Community Room, free, family-friendly event, handicapped accessible, for more information contact Howard Clark at 765-563-3721 or Dave Alm at 765-563-3504, third Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Tuesday, Reynolds Crossroad Group, Methodist Church, 600 E. Second St., Reynolds, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
- Leads Networking Meeting ~ IU Health White Memorial Hospital, every second and fourth Wednesday, 7:45-9 a.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Wednesday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- Town of Brookston Board Meeting ~ second and fourth Wednesdays, Brookston Town Hall, 205 E. Third St., 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Wednesday, Breakaway Group, Federated Church, Second and Wood streets, Brookston, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
- Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Monticello Lodge No. 107, meeting ~ the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, at Riverview Cemetery, Monroe K. Heglin N.G., 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 23
- Movers and Shakers, White County’s Business Professionals Networking Group, meets every Thursday at IU Health White Memorial Hospital, Hibner Conference Room, 8 a.m.
- Chair Exercise Classes – Presbyterian Church, 104 N. Illinois St., Monticello, for anyone interested, every Tuesday and Thursday, for more information call 574-583-5787, 10-11 a.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Thursday, Climbers Group, Christ Fellowship Church, 570 S. Maple St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.