Thursday, Nov. 18
- Movers and Shakers, White County’s Business Professionals Networking Group, meets every Thursday at IU Health White Memorial Hospital, Hibner Conference Room, 8 a.m.
- Chair Exercise Classes – Presbyterian Church, 104 N. Illinois St., Monticello, for anyone interested, every Tuesday and Thursday, for more information call 574-583-5787, 10-11a.m.
- Streets of Monticello Association (SOMA) ~ Chamber of Commerce Office, 105 W. Broadway, Monticello, third Thursday of every month, 12:30 p.m.
- Indiana Beach Conservancy District Meeting ~ Scheurich Plumbing Heating and Cooling, 1008 N. Sixth St., Monticello, third Thursday of every month, 3 p.m.
- Monticello Garden Club ~ Regular Meeting, Monticello City Park, Anheier Building on South Main just north of Gordon Road, annual dues $20, third Thursday of every month, 6:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Thursday, Climbers Group/Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 19
- Rotary Club of Monticello ~ every Friday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program, noon.
- All You Can Eat Fish Fry ~ American Legion Post 81, on East Washington Street right off of US 24 at the east end of the bridge, meal will consist of fish, French fries, coleslaw and hush puppies for $10 – adults, $5 – children ten and under, eat in or carry-out is available, all proceeds go to assist veterans, service personnel and the various programs of the American Legion, music provided by DJ Huddy, 5 – 7 p.m.
- VFW Post 2231 Fish Fry ~ third Friday of every month, at the Post located at 503 N. Third St., Monticello, 5-7 p.m.
- Monticello Eagles Bingo ~ every Friday, public invited, 6:30 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Friday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Water Tower Group, Remington Library, 105 Ohio St., Remington, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Friday, New Hope Group, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Delphi Last Stop, 231 S. Indiana St., Delphi, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 20
- Wolcott Main Street Holiday Bazaar ~ Wolcott gym, 200 W. North St., art, crafts, gifts, food and more, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Saturday, Monticello Saturday Night Live, Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 21
- Knights of Columbus Bingo ~ every Sunday, public invited, doors open at 5 p.m., early bird games begin at 6:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Sunday, New Hope Church, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 22
- Kiwanis Meeting ~ every Monday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program – serving the children of Monticello and the world, for more information call 574-870-3996, noon.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, The Big Book Study, Sculpture’s Building, 304 S. Sixth St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, noon.
- White County Food Pantry ~ noon-3:15 p.m. and from 5:45-7:30 p.m. every Monday.
- American Legion Post No. 81 meeting ~ fourth Monday of each month at the Legion building, 6 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Monday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- Women in Touch of Monticello ~ meet every Monday, support group for women struggling with emotional turmoil, for information call 765-412-8161.
- Marine Corp League — Michael Walters Detachment ~ Monticello VFW Post 2231, 503 N. Third St., serving Carroll, White and Cass counties, fourth Monday of every month, 7 p.m.
- In Stitches Fiber Arts Circle ~ fourth Monday of every month at the Delphi Public Library to work on projects and to glean input and ideas from other fiber crafters. Bring a project to work on and a dessert or snack to share. For more information call the library at 765-564-2929, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, Renegades Group, Faith Covenant Church, 570 S. Maple St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
- Chair Exercise Classes – Presbyterian Church, 104 N. Illinois St., Monticello, for anyone interested, every Tuesday and Thursday, for more information call 574-583-5787, 10 – 11 a.m.
- Town of Chalmers Council ~ Regular meeting, Chalmers Town Hall, 205 E. Walnut St., Chalmers, second and fourth Tuesdays, 7 p.m.
- Mothers of Hope Support Group ~ Support, information and education for mothers of addicted children of any age, 5329 E. Wayside Court, Monticello, fourth Tuesday of the month, for more information contact Teresa Shaffer at 270-313-6619, 7 – 9:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Tuesday, Reynolds Crossroad Group, Methodist Church, 600 E. Second St., Reynolds, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
- Leads Networking Meeting ~ IU Health White Memorial Hospital, every second and fourth Wednesday, 7:45-9 a.m.
- Town of Brookston Board Meeting ~ second and fourth Wednesdays, Brookston Town Hall, 205 E. Third St., 7 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Wednesday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Monticello Lodge No. 107, meeting ~ the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, at Riverview Cemetery, Monroe K. Heglin N.G., 7:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Wednesday, Breakaway Group, Federated Church, Second and Wood streets, Brookston, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 25
- Movers and Shakers, White County’s Business Professionals Networking Group, meets every Thursday at IU Health White Memorial Hospital, Hibner Conference Room, 8 a.m.
- Chair Exercise Classes – Presbyterian Church, 104 N. Illinois St., Monticello, for anyone interested, every Tuesday and Thursday, for more information call 574-583-5787, 10-11 a.m.
- Honey Creek Home Economics Club Meeting ~ last Thursday of each month, public invited, for information call Freda McManus at 574-583-2626, 11:30 a.m.
- Retired REMC Employees ~ USA Restaurant, noon.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Thursday, Climbers Group/Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.