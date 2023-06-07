The White County Historical Society’s Annual Dinner is to be held June 25, at 4 p.m. at Angler’s Restaurant at Norway, Indiana. There will be a short business meeting. Joshua Russell will be the speaker on the opening of Norway Dam in 1923.
The buffet style meal for the event is baked chicken or fried Alaskan Pollock, coffee and iced tea, tossed salad, dinner rolls and butter, green beans with bacon and onions, baby carrots, and mashed potatoes and gravy. The fee will be $40 for members and $45 for non-members. The reservations must be paid by Friday, June 16. Please drop payment off at the museum or mail to 101 South Bluff Street, Monticello, IN 47960.