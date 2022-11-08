MONTICELLO — The Veterans Day parade starts at 10:30 a.m. and will run along Jefferson Street to Main Street and turn west right by the courthouse before looping back to the school.
After the parade, the Monticello Mayor's office will hold a Veterans Day Ceremony. After the Veterans Day ceremony at the mayor's office ends, a "Welcome Home" celebration dedicated to Vietnam Veterans at AMVETS starts at noon and includes: Free food, live music by Nick Green, door prizes, a presentation by Twin Lakes High School and an opportunity to meet the Vietnam Veterans of White County.