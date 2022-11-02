USA Veterans Day Instagram Post - 1

The Monticello Arts Beat will be hosting a Veterans Art Show featuring Military Paintings by William Smock. Smock will have close to 100 paintings at this show. He will also be working on new paintings during the show.  The show will be open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7, through Friday, Nov. 11, in the West Bays, 120 W. Washington St. (the old fire department).

