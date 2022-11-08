Skip the big box stores and find unique gifts for family and friends at local Holiday Bazaars. St. James Lutheran Church in Reynolds is hosting their 38th annual German Dinner and Bazaar on Tuesday, Nov. 15, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The German dinner includes baked steak, salads, pork chop, green beans, mashed potatoes sauerkraut, German potato salad and authentic German desserts. Carry outs will be available. At the bazaar, you will find crafts including sewing, fudge, peanut brittle, home-canned goodies, pies, cakes and more.
St. James Lutheran Church is located at 110 Kenton St., Reynolds. Visit https://www.st-james-lutheran.org for more information.