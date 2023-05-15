Spirit of Monticello 2021

Show off your talent at the Spirit of Monticello Festival! Tryouts are Tuesday, May 23, at the courthouse gazebo. Cash prizes will be awarded.

 File Photo

Friends of the Library to hold annual Spring Book Sale

The Friends of the Monticello-Union Township Public Library is hosting their annual spring book sale on June 2, from noon to 5 p.m. and June 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the library. The library is located at 321 W. Broadway St. in Monticello. Call 574-583-2665 for information.

