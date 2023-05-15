Friends of the Library to hold annual Spring Book Sale
The Friends of the Monticello-Union Township Public Library is hosting their annual spring book sale on June 2, from noon to 5 p.m. and June 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the library. The library is located at 321 W. Broadway St. in Monticello. Call 574-583-2665 for information.
Talent Show tryouts announced for Spirit of Monticello Festival
The Spirit of Monticello Talent Show tryouts have begun with the first night of tryouts on May 16 at the courthouse gazebo. Another chance to tryout will be on Tuesday, May 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the same location. Acts to make finals will compete for cash prizes. The festival will be June 16 and 17.
Talent competitions are in three age categories: 12 and under, 12-17 year olds and adults 18 and over.
Any talents are welcome. Come sing, dance, play an instrument, bring the band, do gymnastics or read a poem. Whatever your talent may be, come tryout!
First place prize is $250, second place is $150 and third gets $100.