Saturday, Sept. 12
- FOP Gun Show ~ Fulton County Historical Society Museum, located four miles north of Rochester on U.S. 31 and County Road 375 North, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Saturday, Monticello Saturday Night Live, Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 13
- Knights of Columbus Bingo ~ every Sunday, public invited, doors open at 5 p.m., early bird games begin at 6:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Sunday, New Hope Church, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 14
- Kiwanis Meeting ~ every Monday at noon, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program – serving the children of Monticello and the world. For more information, call 574-870-3996.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday at noon, The Big Book Study, Sculpture’s Building, 304 S. Sixth St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org.
- White County Food Pantry ~ noon-3:15 p.m. and 5:45-7:30 p.m. every Monday.
- American Legion Post 81 ~ Executive Board Meeting, 405 E. Washington St., 5 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Monday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- American Legion Post 75 Delphi meeting ~ second Monday of each month, 3079 North 900 West, Post Commander Michael E. Sanson, all veterans are invited to attend, www.legionpostdelphi.com, 7 p.m.
- Monticello-Union Township Public Library Board Meeting ~ 321 W. Broadway St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- Women in Touch of Monticello ~ meet every Monday, support group for women struggling with emotional turmoil. For information call 765-412-8161.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, Renegades Group, Faith Covenant Church, 570 S. Maple St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus – St. John Neumann Council 6955 ~ meets the second Monday of each month at the K of C Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
- North White Family Pantry ~ 326 N. Market St., Monon, for families that have children who attend the North White School Corporation from kindergarten to 12th grade. You will need to fill out a short form. If you have a need to keep food in the home for your children, then this is a good place to start. We have a good variety of food, plus, we have eggs. Donations of canned or boxed food are always welcome as well as monetary donations and school supplies, third Tuesday of each month from 9-11 a.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m.
- American Legion Post 81 ~ Drive-thru only. Homemade Noodle Dinner, 405 E. Washington St., meal consists of choice of chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, roll with butter and cookie dessert — $10, 4-6:30 p.m.
- Brookston Music Jam ~ Brookston Prairie Township Public Library, ground floor Community Room, free, family-friendly event, handicapped accessible. For more information contact Howard Clark at 765-563-3721 or Dave Alm at 765-563-3504, third Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Tuesday, Reynolds Crossroad Group, Methodist Church, 600 E. Second St., Reynolds, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
- Monon Town Council meetings ~ first and third Wednesdays of each month, 6 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Wednesday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Wednesday, Breakaway Group, Federated Church, Second and Wood streets, Brookston, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 17
- Movers and Shakers, White County’s Business Professionals Networking Group, meets every Thursday at Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital, Hibner Conference Room, 8 a.m.
- Streets of Monticello Association (SOMA) ~ Chamber of Commerce Office, 105 W. Broadway, Monticello, third Thursday of every month, 12:30 p.m.
- Indiana Beach Conservancy District Meeting ~ Scheurich Plumbing Heating and Cooling, 1008 N. Sixth St., Monticello, third Thursday of every month, 3 p.m.
- Enter the Garden Club ~ regular meeting, Monticello City Park, Anheier Building, third Thursday of every month, reservations or club info call Sue at 317-917-5420, 6:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Thursday, Climbers Group/Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 18
- Rotary Club of Monticello ~ every Friday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program, noon.
- VFW Post 2231 Fish Fry ~ third Friday of every month, at the Post located at 503 N. Third St., Monticello, 5-7 p.m.
- American Legion Post 81 ~ 405 E. Washington St., Chef Dee is making Salisbury steak, Tilapia or butterfly shrimp as her specials from 5-7 p.m., with DJ Johnny Z playing from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Monticello Eagles Bingo ~ every Friday, public invited, 6:30 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Friday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Water Tower Group, Remington Library, 105 Ohio St., Remington, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Friday, New Hope Group, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Delphi Last Stop, 231 S. Indiana St., Delphi, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.