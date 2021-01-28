Thursday, Jan. 28
- Movers and Shakers, White County’s Business Professionals Networking Group, meets every Thursday at Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital, Hibner Conference Room, 8 a.m.
- Honey Creek Home Economics Club Meeting ~ last Thursday of each month, public invited, for information call Freda McManus at 574-583-2626, 11:30 a.m.
- Retired REMC Employees ~ USA Restaurant, noon.
- American Legion Post #81 ~ Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Thursday, Climbers Group/Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 29
- Rotary Club of Monticello ~ every Friday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program, noon.
- American Legion Post #81 ~ Chef Dee will be serving Chicken Fried Chicken, Tilapia or Butterfly Shrimp from 5-7 p.m. with DJ Huddy playing from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Chalmers American Legion Post 268 Catfish Fry ~ last Friday of every month, open to the public, 6 p.m.
- Monticello Eagles Bingo ~ every Friday, public invited, 6:30 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Friday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Water Tower Group, Remington Library, 105 Ohio St., Remington, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Friday, New Hope Group, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Delphi Last Stop, 231 S. Indiana St., Delphi, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 30
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Saturday, Monticello Saturday Night Live, Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 31
- Knights of Columbus Bingo ~ every Sunday, public invited, doors open at 5 p.m,, early bird games begin at 6:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Sunday, New Hope Church, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 1
- Monon Civic Preservation Society ~ Monon Civic Center, masks required, social distancing will be practiced, business: update on theater construction and additional grant information, 11 a.m.
- Monticello Eagles meeting ~ first and third Monday of each month, 7 p.m.
- Monticello VFW 2231 Men’s Auxiliary meeting ~ first Monday of each month, 7 p.m.
- Monticello Goodfellows meeting ~ first and third Monday of each month at Riverside, Monticello, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
- NIPSCO Cracker Barrel Club ~ first Tuesday of each month. This month is at Sportsman. Retirees and friends are welcome, noon
- Chalmers American Legion Post 268 ~ Stag Steak Supper, first Tuesday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Wednesday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Wednesday, Breakaway Group, Federated Church, Second and Wood streets, Brookston, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
- Monon Town Council meetings ~ first and third Wednesdays of each month, 6 p.m.